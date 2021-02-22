OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.42. 155,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,294. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

