OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 799,738 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.11. 251,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,785,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.