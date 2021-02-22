Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $12.89. 1,334,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 624,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000.

About Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

