ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. ONEOK also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-3.08 EPS.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.10. 2,727,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,588. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.68.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

