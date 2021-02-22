Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $69,899.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00056500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.39 or 0.00705732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00026338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00060665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00037429 BTC.

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

