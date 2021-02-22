Open Predict Token Price Hits $3.47 on Major Exchanges (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00006396 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $36,563.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.44 or 0.00759030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00061117 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00039079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.75 or 0.04438112 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

OPT is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements.

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.