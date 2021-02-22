Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,511 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

