Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORRAF opened at $2.32 on Friday. Orora has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia, Orora North America and Other. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

