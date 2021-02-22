Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

