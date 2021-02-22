Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Purchases 19,300 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$56,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,232,742.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$2.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.51. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.21.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.