Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. 431,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,469. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 2,210,238 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 460,185 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 415,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

