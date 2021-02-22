Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

NYSE OVV opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

