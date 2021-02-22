Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $24.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Truist raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

OVV stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

