Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 162546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $12,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.