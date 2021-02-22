Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.07.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$26.98 on Friday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.77%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

