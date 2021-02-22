Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.57.

Shares of OC opened at $85.08 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

