Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $85.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Owens Corning by 27.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Owens Corning by 25.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.