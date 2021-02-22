PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.40

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 7759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

