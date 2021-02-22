Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

PTN opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $210.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.71. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 11,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 476,878 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.