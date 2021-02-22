Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.80-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.27-1.29 EPS.

PANW stock traded down $12.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $384.35. 2,453,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,484. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.65.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $11,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

