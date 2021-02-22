Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.80-5.90 EPS.

NYSE PANW traded down $12.55 on Monday, hitting $384.35. 2,051,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.77. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.65.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. Insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

