Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Trading Up 9.4%

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) was up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 491,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 129,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAND. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

