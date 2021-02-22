Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

