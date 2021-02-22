Parkgene (GENE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 66.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $736,902.16 and approximately $6.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parkgene has traded up 66.7% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00057120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.96 or 0.00733335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00040427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00057445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00018756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.93 or 0.04383367 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

