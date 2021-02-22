Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

PAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patria Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of PAX opened at $21.21 on Monday. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

