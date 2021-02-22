Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $44,643.55 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $44,643.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,593,932.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $81.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

