PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.12–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.11. PAVmed also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.43–0.43 EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $317.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,938,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

