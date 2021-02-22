PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.7% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.05. 196,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,188. The stock has a market cap of $324.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

