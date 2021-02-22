PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in PayPal were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.45. 241,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,188. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $324.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.