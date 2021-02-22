PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.92. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 47.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $30.65. 63,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

