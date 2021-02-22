PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Cut to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $18.33 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $671.43 million, a P/E ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

