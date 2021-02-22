Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 15.5% Higher

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded up 15.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.47. 4,923,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,349,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $437.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

