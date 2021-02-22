Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEGA. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $387,300 over the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 212.5% during the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

