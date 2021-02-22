Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.80

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.80 and last traded at $146.55, with a volume of 675829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.21.

Several analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $387,300. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

