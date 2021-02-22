Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.50 on Monday. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $935.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $468,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,038,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,328 shares of company stock worth $3,955,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

