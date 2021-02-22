Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Shares Down 6.2%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.66. 2,855,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,585,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000.

About Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

