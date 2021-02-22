Perlin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.19 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $31.52 million and $5.19 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00742351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00041051 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00026692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00061743 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.13 or 0.04396395 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

