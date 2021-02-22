Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

