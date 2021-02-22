Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.05 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

