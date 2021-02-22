PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PetroTal (LON:PTAL) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

LON PTAL opened at GBX 18.13 ($0.24) on Thursday. PetroTal has a 52 week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 25.50 ($0.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of £147.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.90.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

