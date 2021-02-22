Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Increased to $0.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $4.53 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

