Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,108 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Natixis grew its position in Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pfizer by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,578,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,839,000 after acquiring an additional 972,021 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 405,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,501,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

