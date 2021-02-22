Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 9,260 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,158,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,420,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $59,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,726 shares of company stock worth $4,839,969 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

