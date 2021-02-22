Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New $5.73 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 276,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.26% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,474,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

In related news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $25.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.