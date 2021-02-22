Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 17,097 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

