Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 188,300 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 923.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 188,300 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

