Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 238,195 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238,195 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.