Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 3,251 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.53 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $233.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

