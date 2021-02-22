Philadelphia Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,064 shares of company stock valued at $296,410,914. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $458.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.13. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

