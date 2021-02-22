Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Gap Up to $39.00

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51), but opened at GBX 42 ($0.55). Phoenix Copper shares last traded at GBX 41.70 ($0.54), with a volume of 288,281 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £24.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.61.

About Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property; and interest in the Redcastle and Bighorn properties located in Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.